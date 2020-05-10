COVID-19: Almost half of Delhi cases reported in May

COVID-19 cases in the National capital surged towards the 7,000 mark on Sunday with 381 new cases, while five more deaths were reported taking the total toll to 73.

With this, Delhi now has 6,923 cases and the month of May alone accounts for almost half of the cases reported in the capital. On Saturday, 224 cases were reported.

As per official statistics available till 12:00 am on May 9, the month has recorded 3,408 or 49.22% of the total cases. Delhi recorded its first case on March 2 and it had crossed the 6,000 mark on May 8.

Forty-nine people have recovered, as the number of recoveries rose to 2,069, leaving 4,781 still under treatment.

Of those active cases, the number of those in home isolation has risen from 937 to 1,428 as they are mild cases.

On May 1, Delhi had reported 223 cases which saw an increase to 386 on May 2. The National capital reported 349 cases on May, 206 on May 5, 428 on May 6, 448 on May 7 and 338 on May 8.

So far, Delhi has tested 93,810 people.