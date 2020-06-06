COVID-19: Amarnath Yatra curtailed to 15 days; likely to start from July 21

The annual Amarnath Yatra, which was postponed earlier because of the COVID-19 pandemic, is likely to be held from July 21 for a period of two-weeks instead of its normal duration.

“The top officials of J&K administration conducted the first ‘pooja’ in Jammu on Friday, officially marking the start of the Yatra. However, the yatra shall begin on July 21 for a shorter duration of 14 days and it will end on August 3,” sources told DH.

The 42-day long annual pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high holy cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas was scheduled to begin from June 23 from traditional Pahalgam-Chandanwari track and shorter Sonamarag-Baltal route.

However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the decision to cut short the time period of the pilgrimage was taken during a meeting held by Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor GC Murmu last week.

Sources said this time the yatra will be allowed only through the shortest Baltal route and the pilgrimage will mostly be performed through choppers to avoid the road and track in view of the threat of the COVID pandemic.

The pilgrim registration will be made only through online and registration through counters will not be allowed this time anywhere in the country, they said. No pilgrim other than Sadhus above the age of 55 years will be allowed to have pilgrimage this year and the pilgrims have to get the COVID-19 negative certificates before leaving for the holy cave.

It has also been decided that the 'Aarti' performed at the cave shrine in morning and evening during the 15 days will be telecast live for devotees across the country.

Every year, lakhs of pilgrims either take the traditional and longer 45 km-long Pahalgam route or the shorter 14 km-long Baltal route to Amarnath, one of Hinduism’s holiest shrines. The pilgrimage usually spans nearly a month-and-a-half and takes place during July and August.

Last year, the Yatra was cut short following intelligence inputs of terror threats ahead of the Centre scrapping Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. In 2018, the pilgrimage was held for 60 days.