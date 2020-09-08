Covid-19: Arvind Kejriwal to call one crore Delhiites to spread awareness

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be reaching out to one crore Delhiites through the phone to spread awareness about the necessity to wear masks and follow social distancing norms to prevent Covid-19.

Besides the recorded messages through phones, the Delhi government's massive outreach programme also includes radio, TV, outdoor hoardings and digital communication,

The Chief Minister's calls will be received by one crore people of Delhi, officials said. Kejriwal decided to engage people directly as Covid-19 cases were increasing in the capital and reports of the negligence of some people in following the Covid-19 norms.

Kejriwal feels that there should be no complacency or negligence and an awareness campaign to establish a direct dialogue has been launched, they said.

The Chief Minister is of the view that some people have become careless about Covid-19.

"Now, we don't have to be complacent and let it spread further under any circumstances. For the last few days, some people have become a little careless. They have stopped wearing masks or following social distancing. I am your brother, your son, you have treated me as a part of your family. I don't want anyone in my family to fall ill. It is a very serious disease. So, I am asking you today to swear that whenever you get out of the house, you will wear a mask and follow social distancing," he said.

He said some people are not even getting themselves tested nowadays.

"I got a call from someone for some work. While talking, he told me that he had a fever for a few days. When I asked him about whether he got tested, he denied and said he will be fine soon because nowadays, everyone is recovering from Corona just like that. I was amazed. You know, this way, he is risking his life and will also risk his surroundings and his family people," he said.

"What is the problem of getting yourself tested? The Delhi government has made the test free. In Delhi, tests are being conducted at various places. So why not get yourself tested? If you have any symptoms or you come in contact with someone who was infected, you should immediately get a test done without delay. I pray to God that you and your family remain healthy and happy," he added.