Covid-19: Cinemas, schools to remain shut in Delhi in October

Cinema halls and educational institutions will continue to remain shut in Delhi on October with the state government deciding to maintain the status quo on prohibited activities.

The decision was taken after reviewing the Covid-19 situation in the capital. The Centre has now allowed the opening of cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes from October 15 while leaving it to states to decide on reopening of schools after the same date.

"The situation of Covid-19 in Delhi has been reviewed and it has been decided that status quo in respect of prohibited/permitted activities (including activities on a trial basis) may be maintained in NCT of Delhi till 31.10.2020 or further orders, whichever is earlier," the order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Wednesday night said.

Instead of one, two weekly markets in each civic body zone will now be allowed. All social, academic, entertainment, cultural, religious, political functions as well as other gatherings and large congregations will continue to be prohibited across the city.

A maximum of 50 people will be allowed in marriage related gatherings and a maximum of 20 people are allowed in funeral and last rites related gatherings. The central guidelines had taken down the restrictions with a cap of 200 people in closed places.

Bars would be allowed to open on a trial basis (except in containment zones) up to October 31 or till further orders, subject to strict compliance of Standard Operation Procedures issued by the Centre and Delhi government.