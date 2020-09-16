Cong, BJP MPs raise black marketing of oxygen in RS

Covid-19: Congress, BJP MPs raise black marketing of oxygen in Rajya Sabha

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Sep 16 2020, 16:21 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2020, 16:21 ist
Representative image.

Black-marketing of oxygen during the Covid-19 pandemic was raised in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday with senior Congress MP Digvijaya Singh and BJP lawmaker Bhagwat Karad seeking the intervention of the government in curbing the practice.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Singh said there is an exponential rise in the price of oxygen cylinders across the country and especially in states like Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Odisha, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

He said that the price of oxygen refill has risen from Rs 10 per cubic meter to Rs 50. He said the National Pharmaceuticals Pricing Authority has set the ceiling at Rs 17 per cubic metre and the government should strictly enforce it.

In Uttar Pradesh, he said that a small oxygen cylinder, which earlier cost Rs 130, is now being sold at Rs 350. The security deposit for cylinders has risen from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000.

Referring to Gujarat, he said that the price has risen from Rs 8.50 per litre to Rs 25-28 per litre.

Joining the issue, Karad said that there is black-marketing of oxygen and it should be curbed.

Both Singh and Karad, who is a doctor, said oxygen is very essential in the treatment of Covid-19 as several patients suffer from low levels of oxygen.

Singh said several patients have died in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas, Chhindwara and Jabalpur due to lack of oxygen.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Digvijaya Singh
Monsoon Session
Rajya Sabha

What's Brewing

'Fish exposed to noise pollution likely to die early'

'Fish exposed to noise pollution likely to die early'

Super Mario, Trump's buddy: The era of Shinzo Abe

Super Mario, Trump's buddy: The era of Shinzo Abe

351 sea turtles die on US coast where sea lions died

351 sea turtles die on US coast where sea lions died

World's oldest animal sperm found in Myanmar amber

World's oldest animal sperm found in Myanmar amber

The Lead: Parliament Session in the midst of Covid-19

The Lead: Parliament Session in the midst of Covid-19

 