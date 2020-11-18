Covid-19: HC upholds ban on Chhath Puja celebration at public places banned in Delhi

HC upholds ban on Chhath Puja celebration in Delhi

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 18 2020, 14:38 ist
  • updated: Nov 18 2020, 14:38 ist
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers stage a protest against the ban on Chhath Pooja events, outside the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

The Delhi High Court Wednesday refused to interfere with Delhi government's decision to ban Chhath Puja celebrations at public places like ponds and riverbanks due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The high court dismissed a petition challenging the order of the chairman of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) not to allow any gathering in public places for Chhath Puja on November 20.

A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad said granting permission for the gathering will act as a super spreader of the infection and dismissed the petition being meritless.

"In today's day and time, such a petition is belied by the ground reality," the bench said. 

