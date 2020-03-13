COVID-19 officer in Jammu and Kashmir suspended for neglecting duties

Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday suspended Nodal Officer for coronavirus in the Union Territory (UT) for dereliction of duties.

"Pending enquiry into the conduct, Dr Shafqat Khan, Nodal Officer for Coronavirus Efforts in Jammu and Kashmir, Health and Medical Education Department, is hereby placed under suspension, with immediate effect," an order issued by Additional Secretary of General Administration Department of J&K government read.

"During the period of his suspension, the officer shall remain attached with the office of Deputy Commissioner Kathua, Chief Medical Officer, Kathua," it adds.

Sources said the officer was placed under suspension on the orders of Chief Secretary B V R Subramaniam.

Last week, one medical staff in Jammu was transferred for demanding adequate protective measures like masks and sanitizer for the medical staff working in hospitals amid COVID-19 scare.