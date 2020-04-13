COVID-19: Srinagar's old city area declared as Red Zone

With doctors warning that COVID-19 situation was “grim” in Kashmir, authorities declared almost the whole Srinagar old city area as Red Zone from Monday.

The decision was taken after the director of tertiary-care SKIMS hospital Dr A G Ahangar said the situation is very scary and the lockdown has helped to contain the coronavirus spread.

“Next two weeks will decide whether COVID-19 has entered into the community transmission phase in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

On Sunday evening, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam directed Deputy Commissioners and District Police Heads for strict implementation of restrictions in all 77 Red Zones declared in the union territory. To control the further spread of coronavirus, he also stressed for proper regulation of Red Zones and complete lockdown in the identified areas.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP), Srinagar, Mughal said as the old city is a congested place and they were enhancing the restrictions and sought cooperation from people. “Nobody will be allowed to move, except those with medical emergencies and people with valid passes. We have started making announcements in these areas,” he said.

“These measures are not a law and order issue,” the SSP said. “In case people face any problem they can call helpline numbers.” Srinagar has reported 58 COVID-19 positive cases so far, which is highest among the Union Territories.

Police and paramilitary forces have sealed off the main roads across the old city area and erected barriers to check the unwanted movement of the people and to enforce the lockdown.

Till April 12 evening, 245 persons had tested positive for COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir, out of which, 235 are active positive, six have recovered and four died.