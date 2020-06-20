COVID-19 treatment charges capped in all private hospitals in Delhi

The cap on COVID-19 treatment charges will be applicable to all beds in private hospitals in Delhi and not just 60 per cent as suggested by a committee appointed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

This was decided in a meeting of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) chaired by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday.

"The central panel had recommended that 60 per cent COVID-19 beds in private hospitals should be capped. In such a scenario, only fewer beds would be available at affordable rates. Now, it has been decided that 100 per cent beds will be available at a lower price," Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted.

Baijal tweeted after the meeting, "with the guidance of Home Minister Amit Shah, COVID-19 treatment made affordable in Delhi."

The central panel headed by NITI Ayog member Dr VK Paul had recommended bringing down the charges for COVID-19 treatment in private hospitals in the national capital by more than half with charges for isolation beds being capped at Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000, ICU beds at Rs 13000-15000 and ICU beds with ventilator at Rs 15,000-18,000, which also includes the charges for Personal Protection Equipment (PPE).

The decision on capping charges came after two rounds of meetings of the DDMA during the day. Before the second meeting, Sisodia claimed that the Centre had proposed to bring down the rates of beds of private hospitals.

"According to the Centre, non-COVID-19 private hospitals should give 24 per cent beds at lower cost and rest at the same rate. But we said that at least 60 per cent beds should be made available at lower cost in non-COVID-19 private hospitals,” he said.