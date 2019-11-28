Cows in Ayodhya to get jute coats to beat winter

Winter is almost here, and cows are getting special jute coats in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya. The shelters also have bonfire to save cows from extreme cold.

The Ayodhya Municipal Corporation has decided to buy jute coats for the cows staying in different shelters of the holy city. In Hinduism, cows are believed to be sacred, or deeply respected. They are held in high esteem and Hindus worship the sacred animal.

According to media reports, the bulls will get a single layer coat, cows will get a two-layer garment and calves will be covered with three-layered thermals.

The first delivery of these coats, which costs between Rs 250-300 each, will arrive in November end.