'Cremate us together': UP lovers in suicide note

'Cremate us together': In suicide note, Uttar Pradesh lovers wish to be united in death

The two were upset due to opposition by their families

IANS
IANS,
  • Dec 12 2022, 12:18 ist
  • updated: Dec 12 2022, 12:19 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The bodies of a 17-year-old girl and a 22-year-old man were found hanging in a room close to a water pump house in Murcha village in Auraiyya district.

A suicide note recovered from the tube well room requested their family members not to separate them after their death, and perform their last rites together. They said in the suicide note that they were taking the extreme step on their own and no one should be held responsible for it.

Shivam Kumar, a polytechnic student, was in love with his neighbour, but their families were against the relationship.

The two were upset due to opposition by their families.

Circle officer Bidhuna, M P Singh said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and action would be taken after receiving the report.

"We have recovered a suicide note from the spot in which both of them pleaded that they should not be separated after their death and cremated together," the CO said.

Suicide
Uttar Pradesh

