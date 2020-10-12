Crime 'rate card' post goes viral in UP's Meerut district

One must have seen rate cards of different products on social media but in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district, about 450 km from here, a different kind of rate card, which contained charges for committing different crimes, went viral on social networking sites sending the police into a tizzy.

The rate card, which was designed to attract those wanting to avail the services offered, also contained pictures of revolvers, the photograph of a flashy youth and a contact number.

While the rate of mere threat was a meagre Rs 1,000, murdering someone was the costliest. One will have to shell out Rs 55,000 for availing the service. Thrashing or wounding someone would cost less, the rate card revealed.

According to the sources in the police, the message was posted in a group of businessmen from Meerut town. ''It seems the sender specifically wants to make the traders aware of such a service in their town,'' remarked a local trader.

District police officials said that they were aware of the post but added that the cell number mentioned there had no link with Meerut or the adjoining towns.

''We are trying to find out how the message was made viral and by whom...we will trace the offenders and take stern action against them,'' a senior police official said in the district on Monday.

Earlier also a more or less similar rate card containing the 'bribe rates' for different types of crimes had gone viral in the district.