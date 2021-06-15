Crowds throng markets as Delhi unlocks; Experts warn of disastrous third wave

With masks on their chins and a disregard for social distancing, a large number of people are stepping out of their homes in Delhi which is witnessing a phase-wise unlocking of Covid-19 lockdown, prompting doctors to warn about a possibly disastrous third wave of infection.

The footfall in malls, shopping complexes and markets is increasing rapidly and to the dismay of health officials, there appears to be an utter disregard for Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Videos and images of serpentine queues at metro stations and over-crowded markets and malls in the national capital have made it to social media in which a number of people are seen without masks or wearing them incorrectly, apparently due to an over-confidence in the dwindling number of Covid-19 cases. A month ago, a severe Covid-19 wave ravaged the capital which saw the collapse of the health system such that people scrambled for oxygen and hospital beds.

"This is a nightmare. If this kind of behaviour continues, the third wave will be too disastrous for life," a senior official said.

The restrictions were further eased from Monday with an announcement by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, which allowed the opening of restaurants with 50 per cent capacity and opening of shops in malls and markets adopting the odd-even method among others. Earlier, Metro services were also allowed with 50 per cent seating capacity while cinema halls and parks are still closed.

In local markets like the Sadar Bazar in north Delhi, hundreds were seen with social distancing going for a toss while no authorities were seen to enforce Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Metro stations have witnessed serpentine queues in the last two days with Monday recording 13.30 lakh people buying tickets on Monday as against 10.13 lakh on Friday, a working day, and 6.38 lakh on June 7 when the suspended services resumed.

Dr Ambrish Mithal of Max Healthcare tweeted on Tuesday morning, "Delhi’s top mall saw a footfall of 19,000 people...as soon as it reopened. Have we gone totally mad? Wait for Covid-19 to explode again and blame the government, hospitals, and country." He did not name the mall.

A viral video showed a huge crowd at the Pacific Mall in west Delhi. There was no official word on the number of people who visited the mall.

A leading liver transplant specialist Arvinder Singh Soin tweeted on Monday, "Delhi ought to have unlocked far more scientifically. We are inviting trouble!"

Rush was seen in markets like Ramesh Nagar market in West Delhi and Laxmi Nagar in East Delhi. “More people are coming out. There is business happening. But the problem I find is that most of them are not wearing masks properly and if I point it out, they just ignore,” said Praveen Kumar, a shopkeeper.