CRPF jawan, militant killed in separate incidents in Kashmir

A CRPF personnel and a militant were killed in two separate militancy related incidents in Budgam and Pulwama districts of Kashmir on Thursday.

Reports said the militants attacked a CRPF party in Keisarmulla area of Chadoora in central Kashmir’s Budgam district injuring one CRPF trooper. And before escaping from the spot, the militants also managed to snatch the injured soldier’s rifle.

CRPF spokesman, Pankaj Singh said the jawan was identified as N Badolay from Nagpur who was injured in the militant attack succumbed at hospital. “His rifle is missing as well,” Singh added.

In a separate incident a militant was killed in a gunfight that broke out in Machoma, Tral area of Awantipora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

A police official said in the initial exchange of fire one militant has been killed and operation is still underway. The identity of the slain militant is yet to be ascertained.

The encounter erupted after a joint team of Army’s 42 Rashtriya Rifles and J&K police launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Machoma Tral. As the joint team encircled the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them. The fire was retaliated by the joint team, triggering off an encounter, police said.