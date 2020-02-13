Crude bomb hurled in Lucknow court, 2 lawyers injured

Crude bomb hurled in a Lucknow court, reports ANI.
Two lawyers are injured. Three live crude bombs were recovered. The bomb was hurled towards the chamber of lawyer Sanjeev Lodhi who has blamed another lawyer Jitu Yadav for the incident. Police are at the spot.
More details awaited...
