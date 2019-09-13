Curbs re-imposed in parts of Kashmir

With the imposition of fresh curbs in the parts of the Valley, tensions once again ran high across Kashmir on Friday.

Authorities didn’t allow Friday congregational prayers at the historic Jamia Masjid in old city Srinagar for the sixth consecutive week.

Security forces personnel, including police and paramilitary CRPF men wearing riot gears remained deployed in large numbers in Srinagar and other parts of the Valley to prevent any violence that large congregations may lead. However, there were no curbs on the movement of people in civil lines areas of the city.

An eyewitness said pools of concertina wires blocked roads at Hawal, Zadibal and other areas leading to the Jamia Masjid. Chairman of moderate faction of Hurriyat Conference, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who is also Kashmir’s chief cleric, remains under house arrest. Mirwaiz would deliver Friday sermons at the Jamia Masjid every week.

On August 5, curbs were first imposed across the Valley to prevent backlash from public after the Parliament scraped J&K’s special status under Article 370 and bifurcated the state into two union territories. The restrictions were gradually lifted as situation improved.

However, authorities have been imposing restrictions in vulnerable areas of the valley every Friday, apprehending that vested interests might exploit the large gatherings at big mosques and shrines to fuel protests.

Meanwhile, normal life remained severely affected in Kashmir for the 40th consecutive day due to spontaneous shutdown, restrictions and communication blockade. Though no party or organisation has called for shutdown, people are reluctant to resume normal life.

Mobile and internet services continue to remain snapped across Kashmir though landline phones in most areas have been restored. J&K government spokesperson Rohit Kansal said provocations from across the Line of Control (LoC) were a major hurdle in restoration of mobile services in the Valley.

“I am sure that these provocations won’t stop us from taking other decisions at an appropriate time,” he told reporters during a presser.