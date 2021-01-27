Dalit couple in UP grievously injured in acid attack

Dalit couple in Uttar Pradesh grievously injured in acid attack

The couple has been sent to a hospital in Allahabad for treatment while the children were safe, police said

PTI
PTI, Pratapgarh,
  • Jan 27 2021, 13:37 ist
  • updated: Jan 27 2021, 13:37 ist
A Dalit couple was grievously injured after a group of unidentified people allegedly threw acid at them in a village of this district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Bhogapur village on Tuesday night when the Dalit couple and their children were sleeping in their hut, Additional Superintendent of Police Dinesh Dwivedi said.

The couple has been sent to a hospital in Allahabad for treatment while the children were safe, police said, adding a probe into the matter was underway and no arrest has been made yet. 

