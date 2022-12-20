DAP fertiliser supply remains comfortable in India: Centre

The Centre on Tuesday informed Parliament that the availability of Di-ammonium Phosphate (DAP) fertiliser has remained comfortable in the country.

Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Bhagwanth Khuba in his written reply to the Rajya Sabha said that against the requirement of 55.38 lakh tonne for the ongoing rabi (winter) season of the 2022-23 crop year (July-June), the availability was 47.88 lakh tonne till December 14.

The cumulative sale of DAP through Direct Benefit Transfer mode was 36.67 lakh tonne between October 1 and December 14 of the ongoing rabi season, he added.

Sowing of rabi crops begins in October and harvesting from March/April.

Dismissing the reports of shortage in Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan, the Fertiliser Ministry recently said that there is more than adequate availability of fertilizers in the country to meet the needs of the ongoing rabi (winter) season.

The Ministry was reacting to the news reports claiming a shortage of fertilizers in Trichy, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan.

"Thus, availability of urea, DAP, MOP, NPKS and SSP fertilizers in the country is adequate to meet the needs of the rabi season," the ministry said in a statement.