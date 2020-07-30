Day after govt says Saifuddin Soz not under detention, J&K police disallows him to move out

A day after Jammu and Kashmir administration’s told Supreme Court that former Union minister Saifuddin Soz was “free and not under detention”, the octogenarian politician was not allowed by policemen posted at his home in Srinagar ton Thursday to come out or speak to the media.

"How can the government say in the Supreme Court that Soz is free when I continue to be under detention,” he screamed at the policemen from behind a closed gate and barbed wire barricades.

The mediapersons outside his house were shooed away and warned of consequences by the policemen if they do not leave the place.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court took on record J&K administration’s statement that Soz was never placed under detention and disposed of the habeas corpus plea filed by his wife observing that it can’t be entertained.

Talking to DH, the Congress leader said what the government they spoke before the SC was nothing but a bundle of lies. “I have been under detention since August 5 last year and today everybody saw that police didn’t allow me to go out. I am surprised how the Supreme Court accepted what was told to it by the government,” he wondered.

Soz said that now he would approach J&K High Court and place the facts of his house detention before it. “I have ample proof that since last August I am under house detention. This has become a police state and please tell the Supreme Court that I am not being allowed to move out,” he said.

Earlier in the day his son Salman Soz shared a video clip on twitter showing how his father was not allowed to move out of his house. “The J&K Govt called my mother’s habeas corpus petition seeking my father’s release “false” & “baseless”. This clip exposes the J&K Govt as lying to the Supreme Court. Please share this and ask the Supreme Court to uphold the law & Issue a contempt notice! (sic),” he tweeted.