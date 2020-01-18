Delegation of legislators, Assembly speakers from multiple states visit Ayodhya

A delegation of legislators from different states, including Assembly speakers of six legislative assemblies, visited the temple town of Ayodhya on Saturday, officials said.

Apart from the Ram Janmabhoomi, Hanumangarhi and Kanak Bhawan temples, the delegation also visited the banks of the Saryu river and the art gallery and museum of Ayodhya Research Centre, District Magistrate Anuj Kumar Jha said.

They also took part in 'Saryu Aarti', he said.

Deputy Director (Information) M D Singh said the delegation had speakers of Gujarat, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim and Madhya Pradesh, legislators and officers of other legislative assemblies and councils.