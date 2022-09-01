Delhi Assembly passes Kejriwal's confidence motion

Delhi Assembly passes confidence motion tabled by Arvind Kejriwal

All AAP MLAs present in the House voted in favour of the motion

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 01 2022, 14:36 ist
  • updated: Sep 01 2022, 15:08 ist
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal speaks during a special session of Delhi Legislative Assembly, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

The Delhi Assembly on Thursday passed with voice vote and vote division the confidence motion tabled by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to "prove" that the BJP's 'Operation Lotus' in the capital had failed.

All AAP MLAs present in the House voted in favour of the motion.

There was no vote against it as three BJP MLAs Vijender Gupta, Abhay Verma and Mohan Singh Bisht were marshalled out of the Assembly following an argument with Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla, who did not heed their demand to take up their calling attention notices before a discussion on the confidence motion.

The rest of them walked out in protest.

Trying to project the AAP as an alternative to the BJP, Kejriwal said there are only two parties at the national level at present -- 'Kattar Imandar (hardcore honest) party and Kattar Beimaan (hardcore corrupt) party'.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Delhi
Operation Lotus
Delhi Assembly
Arvind Kejriwal
Aam Aadmi Party

What's Brewing

UAE, NASA missions find patchy auroras surrounding Mars

UAE, NASA missions find patchy auroras surrounding Mars

The Uyghurs in Xinjiang: China's Muslim minority

The Uyghurs in Xinjiang: China's Muslim minority

79th Venice International Film Festival gets under way

79th Venice International Film Festival gets under way

How climate change is affecting the Pacific Crest trail

How climate change is affecting the Pacific Crest trail

King cobra hitches ride in car for over 200 km

King cobra hitches ride in car for over 200 km

 