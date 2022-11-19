Delhi-bound tourist bus catches fire, passengers safe

Delhi-bound tourist bus catches fire near Haryana's Panipat, all passengers safe

The driver stopped the bus near Patti Kalyana village on the national highway immediately after he noticed smoke from the rear

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Nov 19 2022, 21:20 ist
  • updated: Nov 19 2022, 21:20 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A tourist bus on its way to Delhi from Ludhiana in Punjab caught fire in Haryana's Panipat district on Saturday, police said.

All 35 passengers on the bus are safe, the police said.

The driver stopped the bus near Patti Kalyana village on the national highway immediately after he noticed smoke from the rear, they said.

The bus caught fire after the passengers had disembarked, they added.

Haryana
Delhi
India News
Fire
Accident

