Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal meets PM Narendra Modi, discuss Delhi riots

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged him to ensure that all those responsible for the communal clashes in north-east Delhi are "not spared".

"I told him we should try and ensure that such riots do not happen again in the national capital. Those who are responsible for the clashes - whether they belong to any party - should not be spared, I appealed to the prime minister," Kejriwal told reporters after the 30-minute meeting in Parliament House.

Kejriwal also appreciated the way Delhi Police pro-actively controlled the situation on Sunday when rumours about violence were being spread.

He said city police acted in a "swift manner to control" the situation when rumours were spread on Sunday night. "Had the police acted with the same efficiency on Monday and Tuesday last week when riots were confined in a district, so many lives could have been saved," he said.

Talking about the new coronavirus, he said he discussed with the prime minister the lethal disease it causes and how it can be stopped. "We should provide medicare to the infected as early as possible."

When asked, Kejriwal said they did not discuss the hate speeches given by BJP leaders specifically.

This was the first meeting AAP chief Kejriwal had with PM Modi after he was sworn in as the former was was sworn in as Chief Minister for the third time. He discussed the communal clashes that erupted in the capital on February 23, which has claimed at least 42 lives, with the Prime Minister.

Kejriwal also said that the meeting was a courtesy call by him and that he sought the prime minister's help for the development of Delhi.

On February 25, Home Minister Amit Shah discussed the situation after the violence in Delhi with Kejriwal and leaders of various parties.