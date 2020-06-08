Delhi CM Kejriwal goes into self-quarantine; to be tested for COVID-19 on June 9

Kejriwal in self-quarantine; to be tested for COVID-19

PTI
PTI, Delhi,
  • Jun 08 2020, 12:51 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2020, 13:33 ist

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has gone into self-quarantine after developing sore throat and fever, and will get himself tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday, officials said on Monday.

They said the chief minister, who is also a diabetic, was feeling unwell since Sunday afternoon.

"He has a mild fever and sore throat since Sunday afternoon. As advised by doctors, the chief minister will undergo the COVID-19 test on Tuesday morning," officials said.

Officials said the CM had attended a Cabinet meeting on Sunday morning and thereafter, he did not attend any meeting.

The chief minister has been holding most of his meetings via video conferencing from his official residence for the past two months.

