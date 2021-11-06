Delhi continues to wheeze under thick blanket of smog

Delhi continues to wheeze as a thick blanket of toxic smog continued to grip the national capital and nearby cities for the second day today.

The city's overall air quality continued to be in the 'severe' category on Saturday, with an overall air quality index (AQI) standing at 533, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

Air Quality Index (AQI) from Delhi - PM10 in Connaught Place at 654, PM 2.5 at 628; PM10 is at 382 and PM2.5 at 341 near Janta Mantar and PM2.5 is at 374 near ITO pic.twitter.com/yeyajUMXeA — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2021

The Particulate Matter (PM) was reportedly the highest in the last three years.

"Relief is expected only from the evening of November 7 but AQI will fluctuate within the Very Poor range," SAFAR said.

