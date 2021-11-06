Delhi continues to wheeze under thick blanket of smog

Delhi continues to wheeze under thick blanket of smog

The Particulate Matter (PM) were reportedly the highest in the last three years

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 06 2021, 09:51 ist
  • updated: Nov 06 2021, 10:25 ist
A Delhi Metro train makes its way amid low visibility due to a thick layer of smog following Diwali celebrations, in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi continues to wheeze as a thick blanket of toxic smog continued to grip the national capital and nearby cities for the second day today. 

The city's overall air quality continued to be in the 'severe' category on Saturday, with an overall air quality index (AQI) standing at 533, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

The Particulate Matter (PM) was reportedly the highest in the last three years.

"Relief is expected only from the evening of November 7 but AQI will fluctuate within the Very Poor range," SAFAR said.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Delhi
Air Quality Index
Air Pollution
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Freak' Buttler just what England ordered at T20 WC

'Freak' Buttler just what England ordered at T20 WC

To build the Metaverse, Meta wants to build stores

To build the Metaverse, Meta wants to build stores

Baby given to US soldiers in Afghanistan still missing

Baby given to US soldiers in Afghanistan still missing

UN, UK vow to push youth climate demands at COP26

UN, UK vow to push youth climate demands at COP26

Mona Lisa copy to go under the hammer in Paris auction

Mona Lisa copy to go under the hammer in Paris auction

 