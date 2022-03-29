Delhi corporation unification bill in Lok Sabha on March 30; 4 MPs submit 20 amendments

The contentious bill to unify the three municipal corporations in Delhi is listed for passage in Lok Sabha on Wednesday with at least four Opposition MPs submitting 20 amendments aimed at retaining power of the Delhi government and ensuring that the election to the civic body is conducted at the earliest.

The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 was introduced in Lok Sabha last week with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) saying that the earlier trifurcation has resulted in increased financial difficulties, leaving them incapacitated in several ways.

It had also said that the experience of the last ten years showed that the main objective of trifurcation of creating compact municipalities in Delhi to provide more efficient civic services to the public has not been achieved.

The Bill is viewed in Opposition circles, especially the AAP that is ruling the Delhi government, as an attempt by the BJP-led Centre to usurp the full control of the civic body once it is unified. The polls to the three civic bodies were to be held next month but were put off at the last minute by the State Election Commission after a letter from the Centre about its intention to unify the civic bodies.

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Congress MP Abdul Khaleque (Assam), Trinamool Congress’ Saugata Roy and RSP’s NK Premachandran have moved 20 amendments. Premachandran himself has moved 12 amendments.

Most of the amendments related to the deletion of the proposed provision that takes the control of the civic bodies out of Delhi government’s hands and wrests it to the Centre.

The amendments also want to retain the existing 272 wards instead of the proposed provision that reduces it to below 250. Roy’s amendment proposes 50% reservation for women and Dalits in the civic bodies.

One of Premachandran’s amendments makes it clear that he prefers that the Delhi government retains its powers over the civic bodies.

An amendment is also suggested by the RSP MP to the provision that allows the appointment of a special officer to run the civic body till the first meeting of the elected unified corporation. Premachandran has suggested that the special officer should not be in place for more than 60 days.

Khaleque wanted a change in the existing law that the first meeting of the elected civic body should be held within 30 days after the commencement of the Act.

Chowdhury has suggested that the opinion of the Leader of Opposition or the Leader of the single largest Opposition party in Lok Sabha and the Delhi Chief Minister should be taken to appoint the special officer.

