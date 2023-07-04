WFI case: Court seeks minor's response on police report

Delhi court seeks response from minor 'victim' on police's cancellation report in case against Brij Bhushan Singh

Delhi police had on June 15 filed a report before the court seeking cancellation of the case.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 04 2023, 16:18 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2023, 16:18 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

 A court here on Tuesday sought a response from the "victim" and complainant on a cancellation report filed by Delhi Police in a case against outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh for alleged sexual harassment of a minor wrestler, the lawyer for the prosecution said.

Additional Sessions Judge Chhavi Kapoor issued notice to the victim/complainant during in-chamber proceedings and directed them to file their response to the police report by August 1, when the court will further hear the matter.

WFI
Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
Court
Delhi Police

