Delhi court seeks response from minor 'victim' on police's cancellation report in case against Brij Bhushan Singh

A court here on Tuesday sought a response from the "victim" and complainant on a cancellation report filed by Delhi Police in a case against outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh for alleged sexual harassment of a minor wrestler, the lawyer for the prosecution said.
Additional Sessions Judge Chhavi Kapoor issued notice to the victim/complainant during in-chamber proceedings and directed them to file their response to the police report by August 1, when the court will further hear the matter.
Delhi police had on June 15 filed a report before the court seeking cancellation of the case.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Biryani among top eight popular foods in Singapore
How Japan plans to release Fukushima water into ocean
Study uncovers hidden gems in Bengaluru's night skies
Psychedelics can treat psychiatric disorders: Study
Kerala's snake boat on Wimbledon's online platforms
Reliance Jio launches 4G Jio Bharat phones for Rs 999
From heat to hail: China's deadly weather takes a toll