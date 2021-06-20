Delhi eases more Covid curbs: Bars to reopen tomorrow

Delhi eases Covid-19 curbs further: Bars to reopen tomorrow

All markets, market complexes, and malls can be open from 10 am to 8 pm

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 20 2021, 13:06 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2021, 13:21 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

As coronavirus cases across the country see a decline, Delhi will allow further relaxations to its Covid-19 curbs from  Monday.

Bars have been allowed to reopen with 50 per cent seating capacity between12 pm and 10 pm.

Public parks, gardens, golf clubs can open from Monday, outdoor yoga activities are also allowed.

All markets, market complexes, and malls can be open from 10 am to 8 pm.

More to follow...

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
Delhi
Coronavirus lockdown

Related videos

What's Brewing

Fossil find introduces a new ancestor of jackal

Fossil find introduces a new ancestor of jackal

Women migrants reduced to sex slaves in Libya 'hell'

Women migrants reduced to sex slaves in Libya 'hell'

The art of probing the universe’s origins explained

The art of probing the universe’s origins explained

Rohingya artists tackle Covid as refugees wait for jabs

Rohingya artists tackle Covid as refugees wait for jabs

Shafali Verma's dream goes on with debut Test fifties

Shafali Verma's dream goes on with debut Test fifties

This country is banking on its homegrown Covid vaccines

This country is banking on its homegrown Covid vaccines

Real, smart makeover beckons Cubbon Park after decades

Real, smart makeover beckons Cubbon Park after decades

Bolsonaro's most controversial coronavirus quotes

Bolsonaro's most controversial coronavirus quotes

Classical is a hoax word, says T M Krishna

Classical is a hoax word, says T M Krishna

 