Delhi eases Covid-19 curbs further: Bars to reopen tomorrow

As coronavirus cases across the country see a decline, Delhi will allow further relaxations to its Covid-19 curbs from Monday.

Bars have been allowed to reopen with 50 per cent seating capacity between12 pm and 10 pm.

Public parks, gardens, golf clubs can open from Monday, outdoor yoga activities are also allowed.

All markets, market complexes, and malls can be open from 10 am to 8 pm.

More to follow...