Delhi excise policy case: Chronology of events

Delhi government implemented the Excise Policy in November 2021

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 27 2023, 21:45 ist
  • updated: Feb 27 2023, 22:18 ist
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporters shout slogans during a protest against the arrest of Deputy CM Manish Sisodia by CBI. Credit: PTI Phto

Following is the chronology of events in the Delhi excise policy case in which Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was arrested on February 26, was remanded to five-day CBI custody on Monday:

* Nov 17, 2021: Delhi government implements Excise Policy 2021-22.

* July 31, 2022: Policy comes under scanner, Delhi government scraps it.

* Aug 17: CBI registers case in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation and formulation of the policy against 15 accused, including Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

* Aug 19: CBI conducts search at Sisodia's premises here.

* Aug 22: ED registers a separate money laundering case arising out of the CBI FIR.

* Oct 17: Sisodia quizzed by CBI sleuths for around eight hours.

* Nov 25: CBI files charge sheet against seven accused in the case.

* Dec 15: Court takes cognisance of CBI charge sheet.

* Feb 18, 2023: CBI summons Sisodia.

* Feb 26: CBI arrests Sisodia after several hours of questioning.

* Feb 27, 2023: Special CBI court sends Sisodia to five-day CBI custody for questioning.

