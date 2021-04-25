Delhi extends coronavirus lockdown till May 3

Delhi extends coronavirus lockdown till May 3

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 25 2021, 12:14 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2021, 12:17 ist

As coronavirus cases plague the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced an extension of the ongoing lockdown across the UT for a week, till 5 am on May 3.

"We had imposed a 6-day lockdown in Delhi. The lockdown is being extended to next Monday till 5 am," Kejriwal said.

 

More to follow

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal
Coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
COVID-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

Want to donate plasma? Check if you meet these criteria

Want to donate plasma? Check if you meet these criteria

Baking away solitude: Cafe hopes to unite grandmas

Baking away solitude: Cafe hopes to unite grandmas

In London, rail-side gardening blossoms during pandemic

In London, rail-side gardening blossoms during pandemic

Tales of the forgotten

Tales of the forgotten

Oscars to reunite stars as 'Nomadland' seeks big prize

Oscars to reunite stars as 'Nomadland' seeks big prize

DH Toon | Covid SOS! To whom it may concern!

DH Toon | Covid SOS! To whom it may concern!

Pandemic a shot in the arm for anti-vaccine movement

Pandemic a shot in the arm for anti-vaccine movement

In Pics | India struggles to breathe amid oxygen crisis

In Pics | India struggles to breathe amid oxygen crisis

 