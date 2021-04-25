Delhi extends coronavirus lockdown till May 3

As coronavirus cases plague the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced an extension of the ongoing lockdown across the UT for a week, till 5 am on May 3.

"We had imposed a 6-day lockdown in Delhi. The lockdown is being extended to next Monday till 5 am," Kejriwal said.

दिल्ली में कोरोना की मौजूदा स्थिति पर एक महत्वपूर्ण प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस | LIVE https://t.co/NnrPKKbSj4 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 25, 2021

More to follow