Delhi goes to polls on Feb 8, counting on Feb 11

Delhi will go to polls for a new Assembly on February 8 when voters will decide whether to give AAP another shot at power or provide the BJP, which is out of power in the national capital since 1998, a chance to be in the driver's seat.

The Congress, which had an uninterrupted 15 years in power till 2013, may remain at a distant third, as it is perceived to have lost its momentum after relegating the AAP to third in the Lok Sabha elections held in April-May last year.

Announcing the elections, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said the counting of votes will be held on Feb. 11.

The AAP, which had a 49-day term in 2013 and is now finishing a five-year term, is confident that it will retain power for another term riding on its performance while the BJP, which is drumming up its campaign, hopes to dethrone the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.

In the 2015 polls, it was the AAP that halted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's so far unassailable political juggernaut when it thrust a humiliating defeat on the BJP by reducing it to just three MLAs in the Assembly. The AAP had then won 67 seats while the Congress did not win a single seat.

However, the 2019 Lok Sabha elections saw the Congress clawing back to prominence by garnering 22.51%, coming second in five of the seven Lok Sabha seats and relegating the AAP to the third position even as the BJP won 56.56% votes and all the seven seats.

While the pitch for Delhi's full statehood during in the Lok Sabha polls did not gather much support, the AAP is going to the polls highlighting its decision to provide 200 units of electricity and 20,000 litres of water free every month, installation of CCTVs across Delhi and opening of 'mohalla clinics' (neighbourhood clinics) as its trump cards.

The AAP has also tweaked its strategy keeping in mind the elections soon after the Lok Sabha polls by choosing not to target Modi and even supporting the BJP-led NDA government's move on scrapping special status of Jammu and Kashmir. It was also accused of not being vocal about the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The BJP is hoping that the Central Government's decision to regularise over 1,400 unauthorised colonies will fetch them votes and seats. So far, the BJP has not announced a Chief Ministerial face for Delhi. Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah has asserted that the party "will form the next government in Delhi under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

The Congress, on the other hand, hopes to win some seats, with senior Delhi leaders managing to hold on to their turfs. Congress in-charge PC Chacko had initially suggested to the central leadership that the party should explore possibilities of a tie-up with the AAP but this was rejected.

While Congress leaders believe that the AAP may form the government on its own, party leaders said it was not averse to repeat the 2013 experiment to pledge support in a "rare scenario" where Kejriwal falls short of the majority numbers.