Delhi govt working as per Constitution: Kejriwal

The Delhi government has been working according to the principles of the Constitution despite facing obstacles, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday.

He was addressing students and teachers at the concluding ceremony of the 'Constitution at 70' campaign which was carried out in all government schools.

"Delhi government has been working on the principles of the Constitution but there have been some obstacles," he said.

Kejriwal also spoke about how the government has ensured parity through various health and education initiatives.

"We launched the Farishte Dilli Ke scheme under which the Delhi government bears the cost of treatment of accident victims. Every life is precious for us.

"...We have given the right to live to Delhi," he said.

He also hailed Dr B R Ambedkar for writing the Constitution for a diverse country like India.

The chief minister said Ambedkar read the constitutions of other countries and gave us such a "great" Constitution.

"When Britishers had left the country, they had said India will not be able to stay united. But India is still united and is progressing because of our Constitution," he stressed.

If the principles of the Constitution are implemented properly even for one day in the country, our country can become the number one country in the world," he said.