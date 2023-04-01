Delhi Haj committee approaches L-G over 'vacate' notice

Delhi Haj committee seeks L-G's intervention over notice to vacate its rented premises

The Delhi BJP termed the notice an act of vendetta by the AAP government, since Kausar Jahan, a BJP leader, was elected chairperson of the Haj committee

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 01 2023, 16:20 ist
  • updated: Apr 01 2023, 18:45 ist
The Haj House Building in Delhi. Credit: haj.gov.in website

Delhi State Haj Committee chairperson Kausar Jahan on Saturday met Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena seeking his intervention regarding a notice received by it for vacating its premises rented from the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB).

The Haj committee is controlled by the BJP.

Later, in a press conference at the Delhi BJP office, Kausar, accompanied by the party's national spokesperson Shazia Ilmi accused the Arvind Kejriwal government of harassing the Haj committee.

Also Read | 4,314 Indian women set to perform Haj without 'Mehram' this year

No immediate reaction was available from the DUSIB or the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to the BJP leaders' charges.

Kausar said the DUSIB had sent a notice to the committee asking it to vacate its premises at Haj Manjil at Turkman Gate over dues, including license fee and interest, amounting to over Rs 1 lakh.

Ilmi said the notice by the Delhi government agency was shameful as it was a religious body looking after the pilgrimage of Muslims.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor alleged that the DUSIB notice was an act of vendetta by the AAP government since Kausar Jahan, a BJP leader, was elected chairperson of the Haj committee.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Delhi
Haj
Hajj
BJP
AAP
V K Saxena

Related videos

What's Brewing

Tom, Zendaya's Munnar 'snap' dubbed 'April fool prank'

Tom, Zendaya's Munnar 'snap' dubbed 'April fool prank'

Arijit touches Dhoni's feet at IPL opening ceremony

Arijit touches Dhoni's feet at IPL opening ceremony

Met Museum to return 15 smuggled sculptures to India

Met Museum to return 15 smuggled sculptures to India

'Changed clothes': Uorfi apologises for what she wears

'Changed clothes': Uorfi apologises for what she wears

Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon' going to Cannes

Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon' going to Cannes

Narikurava women denied entry in theatre, stars condemn

Narikurava women denied entry in theatre, stars condemn

 