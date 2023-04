Delhi Haj committee seeks L-G's intervention over notice to vacate its rented premises

Delhi State Haj Committee chairperson Kausar Jahan on Saturday met Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena seeking his intervention regarding a notice received by it for vacating its premises rented from the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB).

The Haj committee is controlled by the BJP.

Later, in a press conference at the Delhi BJP office, Kausar, accompanied by the party's national spokesperson Shazia Ilmi accused the Arvind Kejriwal government of harassing the Haj committee.

No immediate reaction was available from the DUSIB or the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to the BJP leaders' charges.

Kausar said the DUSIB had sent a notice to the committee asking it to vacate its premises at Haj Manjil at Turkman Gate over dues, including license fee and interest, amounting to over Rs 1 lakh.

Ilmi said the notice by the Delhi government agency was shameful as it was a religious body looking after the pilgrimage of Muslims.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor alleged that the DUSIB notice was an act of vendetta by the AAP government since Kausar Jahan, a BJP leader, was elected chairperson of the Haj committee.