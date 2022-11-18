Delhi L-G asks CM Kejriwal to remove DDC’s Jasmine Shah

Delhi L-G asks CM Arvind Kejriwal to remove DDC Vice Chairman Jasmine Shah

Shah allegedly misused his office for political purposes

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 18 2022, 08:56 ist
  • updated: Nov 18 2022, 09:02 ist
Delhi L-G V K Saxena. Credit: PTI file photo

Delhi L-G V K Saxena Friday asked CM Arvind Kejriwal to remove Jasmine Shah from the post of Vice Chairman of the Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) for misusing his office for political purposes.

Saxena also directed the CM to restrict Jasmine Shah from “discharging his duties” as the vice chairman of DDC and from using any “privilege and facilities” associated with the office of Vice Chairman, DDC, with immediate effect till a “decision is taken by CM” in this regard, news agency ANI reported.

The office chamber of Vice Chairman, DDC at 33, Shamnath Marg in Delhi has been sealed "in order to prevent access to the premises," it said.

More details awaited.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Delhi
V K Saxena
Arvind Kejriwal
India News

What's Brewing

In Kherson, Ukrainians celebrate but worries linger

In Kherson, Ukrainians celebrate but worries linger

NASA returns to the Moon at a staggering cost

NASA returns to the Moon at a staggering cost

DH Toon: Fresh controversy over Savarkar

DH Toon: Fresh controversy over Savarkar

When the Queen came calling

When the Queen came calling

Nadal 'happy' after Novak Australian Open visa decision

Nadal 'happy' after Novak Australian Open visa decision

 