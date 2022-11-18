Delhi L-G asks CM Arvind Kejriwal to remove DDC Vice Chairman Jasmine Shah

Delhi L-G V K Saxena Friday asked CM Arvind Kejriwal to remove Jasmine Shah from the post of Vice Chairman of the Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) for misusing his office for political purposes.

Saxena also directed the CM to restrict Jasmine Shah from “discharging his duties” as the vice chairman of DDC and from using any “privilege and facilities” associated with the office of Vice Chairman, DDC, with immediate effect till a “decision is taken by CM” in this regard, news agency ANI reported.

The office chamber of Vice Chairman, DDC at 33, Shamnath Marg in Delhi has been sealed "in order to prevent access to the premises," it said.

More details awaited.