Delhi lifts all Covid-19 curbs as cases decline, physical classes to resume from April 1

The Delhi District Management Authority (DDMA) has withdrawn all Covid-19 restrictions including the night curfew in the national capital. Schools will reopen for physical classes from April 1, 2022, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced in a tweet.
The fines for not wearing masks have also been reduced to Rs 500.
DDMA withdraws all restrictions as situation improves n people facing hardships due to loss of jobs
Schools to function fully offline from 1 Apr
Fines for not wearing masks reduced to Rs 500
All shud continue following Covid Appropriate Behaviour. Govt will keep strict watch
— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 25, 2022
More to follow...
Check out DH's latest videos:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
In pics: Russian invasion devastates Ukraine
Ukraine flags fly in Europe, US against Putin's war
DH Radio | Poll whistle: Will Punjab see hung assembly?
From Tokyo to NY, people protest against Ukraine crisis
Bengaluru rapper Micah releases new album today
Don't trek in prohibited terrain, say outdoor experts
DH Toon | Russia batters Ukraine with artillery strikes
Rohit Sharma becomes leading run-getter in T20Is
Endangered 'Halari' donkey gets baby shower in Gujarat
Chewing gum with GMO could reduce the spread of Covid