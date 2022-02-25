Delhi lifts all Covid-19 curbs as cases decline

Delhi lifts all Covid-19 curbs as cases decline, physical classes to resume from April 1

Schools will reopen for physical classes from April 1, 2022

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 25 2022, 14:11 ist
  • updated: Feb 25 2022, 14:17 ist
Delhi's deserted streets amid night curfew. Credit: AFP File Photo

The Delhi District Management Authority (DDMA) has withdrawn all Covid-19 restrictions including the night curfew in the national capital. Schools will reopen for physical classes from April 1, 2022, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced in a tweet. 

The fines for not wearing masks have also been reduced to Rs 500.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Delhi
Covid-19
Coronavirus
night curfew
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

In pics: Russian invasion devastates Ukraine

In pics: Russian invasion devastates Ukraine

Ukraine flags fly in Europe, US against Putin's war

Ukraine flags fly in Europe, US against Putin's war

DH Radio | Poll whistle: Will Punjab see hung assembly?

DH Radio | Poll whistle: Will Punjab see hung assembly?

From Tokyo to NY, people protest against Ukraine crisis

From Tokyo to NY, people protest against Ukraine crisis

Bengaluru rapper Micah releases new album today

Bengaluru rapper Micah releases new album today

Don't trek in prohibited terrain, say outdoor experts

Don't trek in prohibited terrain, say outdoor experts

DH Toon | Russia batters Ukraine with artillery strikes

DH Toon | Russia batters Ukraine with artillery strikes

Rohit Sharma becomes leading run-getter in T20Is

Rohit Sharma becomes leading run-getter in T20Is

Endangered 'Halari' donkey gets baby shower in Gujarat

Endangered 'Halari' donkey gets baby shower in Gujarat

Chewing gum with GMO could reduce the spread of Covid

Chewing gum with GMO could reduce the spread of Covid

 