Delhi lifts all Covid-19 curbs as cases decline, physical classes to resume from April 1

The Delhi District Management Authority (DDMA) has withdrawn all Covid-19 restrictions including the night curfew in the national capital. Schools will reopen for physical classes from April 1, 2022, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced in a tweet.

The fines for not wearing masks have also been reduced to Rs 500.

DDMA withdraws all restrictions as situation improves n people facing hardships due to loss of jobs Schools to function fully offline from 1 Apr Fines for not wearing masks reduced to Rs 500 All shud continue following Covid Appropriate Behaviour. Govt will keep strict watch — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 25, 2022

