Delhi: Man opens fire at Shaheen Bagh

Two days after a 17-year-old boy shot at anti-CAA students injuring one, a youth on Saturday opened fire near a protest site in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, where women are leading the agitation, but no one was wounded.

The incident took place at around 4:53 PM near the dais of the protest venue. The youth identified as Kapil Gujjar, who resides in Dallupura village in East Delhi, was immediately overpowered and police took him into custody.

On Thursday, a boy, chanting "yeh loh azaadi" (here's your freedom), opened fire at a group of anti-CAA students from Jamia Millia University, marching towards Rajghat, the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Chinmay Biswal said that the youth had resorted to firing in air and none was injured. Earlier, a local contractor armed with a gun had come to the spot and asked the people to end the protest.

Eyewitnesses said that Gujjar fired behind the stage where the protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act has been going on since December 15 last year. They said the youth threatened them and asked them to vacate the premises.

Police officials said that the person claimed that he was not associated with any outfit and that he was angry at the ongoing protest and wanted to scare them. As he was detained and taken to a nearby police station, he said, "no one can dictate terms. Only Hindu's writ will run."

One of the eye-witnesses said that they heard gunshots. He claimed that the youth was chanting "Jai Sri Ram". "His gun jammed and he ran. He tried to fire again, then he threw the gun into nearby bushes and tried to run away. Some of us and police caught him," he said.