Delhi-Mumbai Vistara flight returns midway after 'whistling' sound in Boeing 737 cockpit

A Delhi-Mumbai flight of Vistara airlines returned midway to Delhi on Monday after a "whistling" sound was heard on the right side of the Boeing 737 aircraft cockpit, a DGCA official said.
The DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) has ordered a probe into the incident even as no structural deficiency was observed during preliminary ground inspection of the plane, the official said.
Vistara -- a joint venture of Tata and Singapore Airlines Limited (SIA) -- confirmed the return of its Mumbai flight UK 951 back to Delhi, saying that the pilot decided to do so after a technical snag was detected shortly after its take-off.
"Vistara operated (Delhi-Mumbai) flight UK 951 was involved in an air turnback to Delhi as a whistling sound was heard from the right side in the cockpit. Aircraft has landed safely," the official stated.
"As a precautionary step, pilots decided to turn back and the aircraft landed safely at the IGI Airport, Delhi," the airline said in a statement.
An alternate aircraft was immediately arranged to fly the passengers to their destination, it said.
Besides Vistara, Tata Group also owns Air India and its low-cost international arm Air India Express and it holds a majority stake in low-cost airline AirAsia India.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Sunak: Man who made history for UK-India living bridge
Key things to know about UK PM contender Liz Truss
New phones may come with satellite connectivity soon
India's Silicon Valley drowns after overnight rains
Brazil balances barbecues and forest protection
In Pics | Movies that celebrate teacher-student bonds