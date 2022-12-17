Delhi-NCR bachelors face difficulty in getting house after Shraddha Walkar murder case

While bachelors always find it difficult to find homes for rent, the task seems to have gotten harder in light of recent crimes. Earlier, owners were sceptical about having unmarried or bachelor tenants and for reasons such as partying, bringing friends over, being noisy and indulging in coutships and relationships while unmarried and now, murder has been added to the list.

A young girl, Shraddha Walkar, was brutally killed by her live-in partner, in Delhi's Mehrauli who then cut her body into numerous parts and got rid of them.

Fearing that such incidents may recur, home owners and housing societies are turning away hopeful tenants who are bachelors and also asking existing unmarried occupants to vacate, according to an NDTV report.

Many societies in the national capital have gone a step ahead and put banners at the entrance gate that say, “Bachelors not allowed,” Noida’s Antriksh society is one of them.

"You have already seen Shraddha and such cases, which are happening here. Who is responsible? It is the RWA or the security personnel of the society who will be held responsible. So, we are being careful," the president of Supertech Emerald Court RWA told the publication.

Even though the housing societies are taking these steps tp prevent such incidents from happening, they could soon face legal action over these extreme measures to keep bachelors away.

"A society can't give any such notice, it is illegal. There are a couple of things to consider when we test the legality here. One is that a rent agreement is between the owner and the tenant, so how does a society come into play and give such a blanket eviction notice? If any eviction notice is given at all, it can be by the owner of the property," an SC lawyer told the publication.