Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora meets Amit Shah

Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora meets Amit Shah

Arora was appointed to the coveted post on July 31 and he took charge of the office on August 1

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Aug 02 2022, 14:37 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2022, 14:41 ist
Sanjay Arora. Credit: IANS Photo

Newly-appointed Commissioner of Delhi Police, Sanjay Arora met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Parliament premises.

Arora, a 1988-batch Tamil Nadu cadre IPS officer, was appointed to the coveted post on July 31 and he took charge of the office a day later on August 1.

"Commissioner Sanjay Arora today called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah. It was an official visit of Commissioner Arora after taking charge of the Delhi Police," officials said.

Soon after taking charge as the Police Commissioner, Arora on Monday said the rich legacy of Delhi Police is marked with the highest citizen services and sacrifices for ensuring the National Capital's safety and security.

"I am confident that together, we will carry forward this spirit and also set new benchmarks in policing," he said in a video message.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Delhi Police
Amit Shah
India News

What's Brewing

How the CIA spotted and killed Al-Qaeda leader Zawahiri

How the CIA spotted and killed Al-Qaeda leader Zawahiri

Baby boom: Endangered wildlife revival in Cambodia

Baby boom: Endangered wildlife revival in Cambodia

Agniveers and Bhusainiks

Agniveers and Bhusainiks

DH Toon | Modi to be BJP's PM candidate in 2024

DH Toon | Modi to be BJP's PM candidate in 2024

Dhwaja satyagraha: A throwback to 1938

Dhwaja satyagraha: A throwback to 1938

Indian-origin scientist proposes new 'origin of life'

Indian-origin scientist proposes new 'origin of life'

Beyonce to cut lyrics after disabled community outcry

Beyonce to cut lyrics after disabled community outcry

Explained | Earth's shortest rotation and its impact

Explained | Earth's shortest rotation and its impact

 