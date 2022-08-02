Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora meets Amit Shah

Newly-appointed Commissioner of Delhi Police, Sanjay Arora met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Parliament premises.
Arora, a 1988-batch Tamil Nadu cadre IPS officer, was appointed to the coveted post on July 31 and he took charge of the office a day later on August 1.
"Commissioner Sanjay Arora today called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah. It was an official visit of Commissioner Arora after taking charge of the Delhi Police," officials said.
Soon after taking charge as the Police Commissioner, Arora on Monday said the rich legacy of Delhi Police is marked with the highest citizen services and sacrifices for ensuring the National Capital's safety and security.
"I am confident that together, we will carry forward this spirit and also set new benchmarks in policing," he said in a video message.
