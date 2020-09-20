Delhi Police deployed at borders amid farmers protest

Delhi Police deployed at border areas as precautionary measure amid farmers protest

PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 20 2020, 13:47 ist
Representative Photo. Credit: PTI

The Delhi Police on Sunday said it has deployed its personnel at border areas as a precautionary measure in the wake of a protest call by farmers in neighbouring states.

Two companies of forces have been deployed by the Delhi Police near Ashok Nagar -- Ghazipur side, the police said, adding that there are no protesters at the border as of now.

The force has also been put on alert at the Delhi-Haryana border.

"We have deployed border pickets as a cautionary measure on Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border," Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Jasmeet Singh said.

The development comes after the Bharatiya Kisan Union's Haryana unit announced that it will hold a statewide protest against the Centre's farm bills on Sunday during which its members will block roads for three hours, even as Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar appealed for deferring the stir and invited them for talks.

