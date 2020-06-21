Delhi Police holds yoga session for personnel to de-stress them, boost immunity

Delhi Police holds yoga session for personnel

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 21 2020, 15:47 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2020, 15:47 ist
Police personnel perform yoga in front of Red Fort on the occasion of International Yoga Day, in New Delhi, Sunday, June 21, 2020. Credit: PTI

Delhi Police organised an hour-long yoga session for its personnel on the International Day of Yoga on Sunday to de-stress them and enhance their immunity, police said.

Around 100 officers and staffers of Delhi traffic police led by its Special Commissioner Taj Hassan and Joint Commissioner Meenu Chaudhary took part in the yoga session, they said.

According to police, the idea was to help them de-stress and enhance their immunity as well as increase their concentration level through certain yoga 'asanas' such as 'Sukshma Vyayam', 'Bramari', 'Nadi Shodan Pranayam', 'Bhastrika Pranayam' and 'Chakra' meditation.

The Police Families Welfare Society (PFWS) also organised a yoga session at the office of their president Pratima Shrivastava.

A limited number of team leaders and officers attended the event due to social distancing norms in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

