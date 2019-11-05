Delhi Police protest over clash at Tis Hazari court

Scores of Delhi Police personnel on Tuesday held unprecedented protests in the national capital against their senior officers, urging Commissioner Amulya Patnaik to take action against lawyers who attacked them in Tis Hazari court.

Holding handwritten placards like 'We Want Justice', 'How's the Josh, Sir', the police personnel held the protest near old Police Headquarters. On Monday too, a policeman was attacked by a lawyer in Saket Court complex.

Delhi: Police personnel hold protest outside Police Head Quarters (PHQ), against the clash that broke out between police & lawyers at Tis Hazari Court on 2nd November. pic.twitter.com/ObM3nFcVgF — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2019

Police personnel complain that Patnaik did not take a pro-active stand to instil confidence in the rank and files after the incident and left the personnel to fend for themselves.

On Saturday, lawyers and police clashed in Tis Hazari court complex following an argument over parking of an advocate's vehicle. On Sunday, Delhi High Court ordered the transfer of two senior police officials.