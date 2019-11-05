Delhi Police protest over clash at Tis Hazari court

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Nov 05 2019, 11:00am ist
  • updated: Nov 05 2019, 11:01am ist
Police personnel at Tis Hazari Court complex after clashes between lawyers and police personnel, in New Delhi. (PTI photo)

Scores of Delhi Police personnel on Tuesday held unprecedented protests in the national capital against their senior officers, urging Commissioner Amulya Patnaik to take action against lawyers who attacked them in Tis Hazari court. 

Holding handwritten placards like 'We Want Justice', 'How's the Josh, Sir', the police personnel held the protest near old Police Headquarters. On Monday too, a policeman was attacked by a lawyer in Saket Court complex. 

Also read — Delhi HC initiates hearing on clash at Tis Hazari court

Police personnel complain that Patnaik did not take a pro-active stand to instil confidence in the rank and files after the incident and left the personnel to fend for themselves. 

On Saturday, lawyers and police clashed in Tis Hazari court complex following an argument over parking of an advocate's vehicle. On Sunday, Delhi High Court ordered the transfer of two senior police officials.

