Delhi cops to get 500 vehicles, gear ahead of G20 meet

Delhi Police to procure 500 vehicles, high-tech security apparatus ahead of G20 events

Over 200 G20 meetings at 55 locations across the country will be held during this period, culminating with a summit in September in Delhi

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 13 2023, 18:35 ist
  • updated: Feb 13 2023, 20:24 ist
The Delhi Police will be procuring 200 Mahindra Boleros and 200 Maruti Ertigas for security of foreign dignitaries during G20 meetings. Credit: AFP File Photo

In view of G20 events in the national capital, Delhi Police has decided to procure 500 new vehicles equipped with high-tech security gadgets to provide foolproof protection to foreign dignitaries attending the programme, officials said on Monday.

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies. The bloc comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkiye, the UK, the US and the European Union (EU).

India assumed the presidency of the G20 on December 1 last year.

Also Read | First G20 'Culture Track Meet' to be held in Khajuraho from February 22 to 25

Over 200 meetings at 55 locations across the country will be held during this period, culminating with a summit in September in Delhi.

According to the officials, the security wing of Delhi Police will be getting 200 Mahindra Bolero -- seven-seater compact SUV -- and 200 Maruti Ertiga which is also a seven seater-vehicle. These two brands of vehicles will be inducted by March in the lead up to the G20 summit.

"We are also procuring 100 Scorpio cars. Although we have a sufficient number of vehicles for our routine security arrangements, for the G-20 summit, we are procuring additional 500 new vehicles which will be used by the security wing of our force, as the security of foreign dignitaries visiting the national capital from across the world is our responsibility," a senior police officer said.

Also Read | Women leaders from G20 to meet in Agra

Apart from vehicles, the police department has also placed orders for various security-related equipment, including bullet-resistant explosive detectors, night vision goggles, vehicle surveillance systems, and baggage scanners, among other items.

"All these security apparatus are being procured to ensure that we are fully prepared to tackle any situation and ensure that the law and order situation is maintained in the national capital," the officer added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
G20
Delhi Police

What's Brewing

Saudi Arabia to send its first woman into space

Saudi Arabia to send its first woman into space

Marginalised persons part of Delhi's first Lok Adalat

Marginalised persons part of Delhi's first Lok Adalat

Dubai's re-launches flying taxi plan, takeoff by 2026

Dubai's re-launches flying taxi plan, takeoff by 2026

UP farmers come up with edible millet 'kulhads'

UP farmers come up with edible millet 'kulhads'

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Aero India 2023; see pics

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Aero India 2023; see pics

Sidharth & Kiara's starry reception in Mumbai

Sidharth & Kiara's starry reception in Mumbai

Quad partners can boost India’s biomanufacturing policy

Quad partners can boost India’s biomanufacturing policy

Sid-Kiara host wedding reception for Bollywood friends

Sid-Kiara host wedding reception for Bollywood friends

What we know about mysterious objects downed by US

What we know about mysterious objects downed by US

 