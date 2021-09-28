Delhi riots 2020 'pre-meditated' conspiracy: HC

Delhi riots 2020 'pre-meditated' conspiracy, not in spur of the moment: HC

The three-day violence in February 2020, after protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 claimed 50 lives

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Sep 28 2021, 17:37 ist
  • updated: Sep 28 2021, 17:41 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

The Delhi High Court has said that Delhi riots last year, did not occur in a spur of the moment, rather it was “pre-planned” and “pre-meditated” conspiracy to disturb law and order in the national capital.

The three-day violence in February 2020, after protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 claimed 50 lives and left hundreds others injured.

Declining bail to accused Mohd Ibrahim in a case of the murder of Delhi police head constable Ratan Lal, Justice Subramonium Prasad on Monday pointed out that there was systematic disconnection and destruction of the CCTV cameras in the areas near the place of the incident.

It said the riots which shook the capital of the country evidently did not take place in a spur of the moment, rather it was a result of planned and executed conspiracy.

With regard to role of the accused, the bench said the available video footage of the petitioner with the sword was "quite egregious" and sufficient to keep him in custody.

Ibrahim was arrested in December 2020 and has been in judicial custody since then.

The court further pointed out, “innumerable rioters ruthlessly descended with sticks, dandas, bats etc upon a hopelessly outnumbered cohort of police officials”.

It noted the conduct of the protestors visibly portrayed through video footage that it was a calculated attempt to dislocate the functioning of the government, and also disrupt the normal life of the people.

While acknowledging the importance of personal liberty in a democratic polity, the court clarified that "individual liberty cannot be misused in a manner that threatens the very fabric of civilised society by attempting to destabilise it and cause hurt to other persons".

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Delhi riots
Delhi High Court
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Can smoking increase risk of Covid severity, death?

Can smoking increase risk of Covid severity, death?

50 yrs ago, Dimapur gave wings to Bangladesh Air Force

50 yrs ago, Dimapur gave wings to Bangladesh Air Force

IAF conducts air show in Srinagar after 14 years

IAF conducts air show in Srinagar after 14 years

When Lata Mangeshkar put Vishal Bharadwaj at ease

When Lata Mangeshkar put Vishal Bharadwaj at ease

This Bihar village has been 'crime-free' for decades

This Bihar village has been 'crime-free' for decades

Greatest shows on earth: How expos changed the world

Greatest shows on earth: How expos changed the world

DH Toon | Is India inviting unwanted attention?

DH Toon | Is India inviting unwanted attention?

Volcanic eruptions helped dinosaurs dominate earth

Volcanic eruptions helped dinosaurs dominate earth

Is the Kerala bishop playing rook for the Parivar?

Is the Kerala bishop playing rook for the Parivar?

Facebook delays Instagram Kids app for 13-year-olds

Facebook delays Instagram Kids app for 13-year-olds

 