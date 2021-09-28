Delhi riots 2020 'pre-meditated' conspiracy, not in spur of the moment: HC

The Delhi High Court has said that Delhi riots last year, did not occur in a spur of the moment, rather it was “pre-planned” and “pre-meditated” conspiracy to disturb law and order in the national capital.

The three-day violence in February 2020, after protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 claimed 50 lives and left hundreds others injured.

Declining bail to accused Mohd Ibrahim in a case of the murder of Delhi police head constable Ratan Lal, Justice Subramonium Prasad on Monday pointed out that there was systematic disconnection and destruction of the CCTV cameras in the areas near the place of the incident.

It said the riots which shook the capital of the country evidently did not take place in a spur of the moment, rather it was a result of planned and executed conspiracy.

With regard to role of the accused, the bench said the available video footage of the petitioner with the sword was "quite egregious" and sufficient to keep him in custody.

Ibrahim was arrested in December 2020 and has been in judicial custody since then.

The court further pointed out, “innumerable rioters ruthlessly descended with sticks, dandas, bats etc upon a hopelessly outnumbered cohort of police officials”.

It noted the conduct of the protestors visibly portrayed through video footage that it was a calculated attempt to dislocate the functioning of the government, and also disrupt the normal life of the people.

While acknowledging the importance of personal liberty in a democratic polity, the court clarified that "individual liberty cannot be misused in a manner that threatens the very fabric of civilised society by attempting to destabilise it and cause hurt to other persons".

