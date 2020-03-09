Delhi riots similar to 2002 Gujarat riots, says Congress

Congress on Monday claimed the recent riots in the national capital had a distinct pattern similar to that of the 2002 Gujarat riots and demanded a judicial probe into the violence spanning across three day that left more than 43 persons dead.

A fact-finding team of the Congress comprising Mukul Wasnik, Shaktisinh Gohil, Tariq Anwar, Sushmita Dev presented their report on the Delhi riots to Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

Addressing a press conference later, the team demanded a judicial probe into the riot, expressing no confidence in the Delhi Police.

“The Delhi riots had a distinct pattern similar to the 2002 Gujarat riots. First there were fake calls to spread rumours, then outsiders came to Northeast Delhi to spread rumours, leaders from outside the area made inflammatory speeches, and everyone vanished after the riots,” Gohil, a senior Congress leader from Gujarat, told reporters here.

He alleged that first the police were told not to act against the rioters and then the law enforcers took selective action.

“We demand an independent judicial inquiry under the supervision of a Supreme Court or High Court judge to look into the reasons that led to the violence and ascertain who planned it,” Wasnik said.

He said the judicial probe should also fix responsibility of officers who did not take steps to stop spread of violence and were found wanting for dereliction of duty.

Gohil alleged that the violence spread as both the BJP and the AAP played politics and demanded immediate compensation for the victims of the riots.