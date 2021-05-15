Delhi sets up oxygen concentrator bank; Covid cases dip

Delhi sets up oxygen concentrator bank; Covid-19 cases dip further with 6,500 new infections

The positivity rate has come down to 11 per cent as against 12.40 per cent

  May 15 2021
  • updated: May 15 2021, 12:40 ist
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi on Saturday witnessed a further drop in Covid-19 cases with 6,500 new infections being reported in the past 24 hours. On Friday, the national capital reported 8,506 new Covid-19 cases, a figure below the 10,000 mark after over a month.

The positivity rate has come down to 11 per cent as against 12.40 per cent, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said. 

He added that Delhi is starting an oxygen concentrator bank today. "At least 200 such banks will be set up in every district. Our team will provide the concentrator at the doorstep of patients in home isolation, if needed," he said. 

