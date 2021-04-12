Delhi to ramp up Covid facilities: Kejriwal after meet

Delhi to ramp up Covid-19 facilities, says CM Arvind Kejriwal after review meet

Kejriwal said that measures will be taken to increase the number of beds in hospitals and also asked people to not rush to hospital unless necessary

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 12 2021, 13:27 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2021, 13:38 ist
Arvind kejriwal. Credit: PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a review meeting over the Covid-19 situation in the national capital on Monday.

Kejriwal said that measures will be taken to increase the number of beds in hospitals and also asked people to not rush to hospital unless necessary.

In the review meet, it was also decided that many government and private hospitals will be made Covid-designated hospitals once again.

Meanwhile, he urged everybody to take precautions and get vaccinated.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Delhi
Arvind Kerjriwal
Coronavirus

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | BAFTA 2021: Winners in key categories

In Pics | BAFTA 2021: Winners in key categories

Kerala's dancing medicos inspire cops in vaccine push

Kerala's dancing medicos inspire cops in vaccine push

Yuri Gagarin: A symbol of Russian success

Yuri Gagarin: A symbol of Russian success

Recession drama 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA

Recession drama 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA

This bar offers a glimpse of a world without Covid-19

This bar offers a glimpse of a world without Covid-19

Big B reveals trivia about his residence 'Jalsa'

Big B reveals trivia about his residence 'Jalsa'

Blame it on the moon if you can't sleep at night

Blame it on the moon if you can't sleep at night

 