Delhi to ramp up Covid-19 facilities, says CM Arvind Kejriwal after review meet

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a review meeting over the Covid-19 situation in the national capital on Monday.

Kejriwal said that measures will be taken to increase the number of beds in hospitals and also asked people to not rush to hospital unless necessary.

In the review meet, it was also decided that many government and private hospitals will be made Covid-designated hospitals once again.

Meanwhile, he urged everybody to take precautions and get vaccinated.