Delhi traffic hit as farmers protest a year of farm laws

Security was also beefed up at Tikri and Singhu borders

DH Web Desk
  • Sep 17 2021, 11:43 ist
  • updated: Sep 17 2021, 11:54 ist
The Shiromani Akali Dal on Friday took out a protest march from Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib to the Parliament building on the completion of one year of the Centre's three farm laws.

Several arterial stretches in Delhi were closed for traffic movement in view of the protest. The vehicular movement has been affected at Jhandewalan-Panchkuian road ahead of a protest.

Security was also beefed up at Tikri and Singhu borders.

More to follow...

