Delhi traffic hit as farmers protest a year of farm laws

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Friday took out a protest march from Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib to the Parliament building on the completion of one year of the Centre's three farm laws.

Several arterial stretches in Delhi were closed for traffic movement in view of the protest. The vehicular movement has been affected at Jhandewalan-Panchkuian road ahead of a protest.

Security was also beefed up at Tikri and Singhu borders.

Delhi: Vehicular movement affected at Jhandewalan-Panchkuian road ahead of a protest led by Shiromani Akali Dal in the national capital pic.twitter.com/1lTcLK22OX — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2021

Traffic chaos at Karol bagh roundabout. No traffic police to manage mess. Rchd Hospital 1.5 hrs late. Thanks #ArvindKejriwal #Delhi pic.twitter.com/bbcIE8JNoA — Rohit Bansil (@RohitBansil) September 17, 2021

More to follow...

