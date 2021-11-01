Delhi's electoral roll revision exercise kicks off; to be held as 'voter utsav', says CEO

The special summary revision of Delhi's electoral roll with January 1, 2022, as the qualifying date began on Monday, Delhi CEO Ranbir Singh said.

He asserted that the poll authorities will carry out the exercise as a month-long festival for the electorate.

Posters have been put up on city buses and social media campaign intensified to disseminate awareness messages for voters' enrolment during the special summary revision (SSR).

During this exercise, anyone who would be 18 years or more on or before January 1, 2022, will be eligible to enrol as a voter. The final roll will be published on January 5, Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh told reporters.

The office of the chief electoral officer (CEO) of Delhi has made all plans to ensure the process takes place smoothly and no voter is left behind.

"The special summary revision of Delhi's electoral roll with January 1, 2022, as the qualifying date began from today. It will take place till November 30. And, we will carry out this exercise in the spirit of a festival. So, the month-long period is being called a 'voter utsav'," the Delhi CEO said.

Special digital posters have been put up on its Facebook and Twitter handles to raise awareness about the exercise. Posters carry the tagline "Dilli ka voter utsav" and a slogan "chalo voter bane hum".

"The draft electoral roll has been published on November 1 at all polling stations of Delhi as well as on the website of CEO Delhi. With that anyone becoming 18 years or more on or before January 1, 2022, will be eligible to enrol as voter by applying in form-6 along with a photo, age proof and residence proof online or via the 'voterhelpline' mobile app," Singh said.

According to the draft roll published on November 1, 2021, the total number of electors stand at 1,47,95,949, data shared by the CEO office showed.

Delhi's last electoral roll was published in January 2021, according to which the total number of eligible voters in the city had then stood at over 1.48 crore.

The SSR of electoral roll with respect to January 1, 2021, as the qualifying date, was done in all 70 Assembly constituencies of Delhi.

