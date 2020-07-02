Delhi's first plasma bank to treat Covid-19 operational

Delhi's first plasma bank to treat Covid-19 operational

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 02 2020, 13:52 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2020, 13:52 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Delhi's first plasma bank to help treat novel coronavirus started functioning on Thursday, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying that Covid-19 patients can donate their plasma 14 days after recovery.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Addressing an online media briefing, the chief minister issued numbers - 1031 and 8800007722 where people can contact for a donation of plasma to save the lives of Covid-19 patients.

The government has set up the plasma bank at the state-run Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences.

Kejriwal hoped that Covid-19 deaths will decrease due to plasma therapy.

Those aged between 18 and 60 and weighing not less than 50 kg can donate their plasma for Covid-19 patients, he added.

Plasma therapy involves taking antibodies from the blood of a person who has recovered from Covid-19 and transfusing those into a coronavirus infected patient to help kick-start the immune system to fight the infection. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal
plasma therapy
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19

What's Brewing

With India’s app ban, world’s digital walls grow higher

With India’s app ban, world’s digital walls grow higher

DH Podcast | The Lead: Eyes wide open for OTT

DH Podcast | The Lead: Eyes wide open for OTT

Little evidence that protests spread coronavirus in US

Little evidence that protests spread coronavirus in US

Elon Musk's Tesla becomes world's richest auto group

Elon Musk's Tesla becomes world's richest auto group

 